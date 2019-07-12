The 2020 Jaguar F-Type Debuts A NEW Face, See It In THIS Walkaround — Are YOU Feeling It?

When the Jaguar F-Type debuted it was an incredible product.

It reinvigorated the Jaguar brand, which was hurting — and still is — and it brought forth a modern design for the leaping cat.

Today though it's long in the tooth. And the interior is dated.

When you compare it against the likes of the BMW 8-Series, Porsche 911 (992) and Mercedes-AMG GT it's a big step down. It's more inline with the C7 Chevrolet Corvette, which is quite concerning, to be straightforward.

To try and bridge the gap for 2020 Jaguar has refreshed the F-Type. The main event is its new "face." Elsewhere, the changes are minimal.

That said, purely from a design perspective, I've been wondering: Are the tastemakers at AutoSpies feeling the updated design?

Let us know in the comments below!





"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

User Comments

PUGPROUD

Not distinguished enough to gain traction in a narrow competitive market segment.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 12/7/2019 7:21:01 PM   

