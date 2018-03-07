The Acura Integra: A Legend In Its Own Mind

Stemming back to the late 1980s and into the 1990s, Acura was a brand that was changing the game. Much like Lexus, which came online and moved the luxury goal posts, Acura was building stellar products.



We've talked quite a bit about the Legend but there was another car we were reminded of just today. And it rocked our world.



The Integra.



Everything about the Integra was great. It had panache, its performance was just right and it was affordable. With a luxury cachet to it, it wasn't just a run-of-the-mill Honda Civic. It was something..special. Seeing one on the road today, I just had a great longing for an excellent Acura car like that again.



While the RDX and MDX are doing great business for the Japanese automaker, I just don't foresee people lusting for one of those 20 years from now; however, if you were to ask around today in the right age demographic, people STILL talk about their love for their Integras and Legends.



Am I ALONE here? Would YOU like to see Acura return to making iconic vehicles that will stand the test of time 20 years down the road?













