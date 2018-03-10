The Agents Expose The BIGGEST Flaw In The All-new BMW 3-Series' Interior...

The BMW 3-Series is the Bavarian's biggest deal. For the marque it's meant years of being the benchmark. And there was good reason for that.



BMW had earned it.



2019 BMW 3-Series



These days it's getting harder to justify buying a 3-Series. The product has gone stale and everyone else has been upping the ante. It's safe to say that we think the all-new 3 is a rather big miss. But the more we look at it, the more it becomes crystallized that there were big opportunities BMW missed out on.



Especially on the interior.



For us, the biggest flaw on BMW's behalf was its instrument panel (IP). The blue and white should have followed Audi's lead and developed something akin to the four ring's Digital Cockpit. If you're not sure what I am talking about, I mean the full, TFT-style screen that Audi has replaced its gauges with.



You can configure them, bring up the full navigation map, change the sizes of your gauges, etc. It really is a stand out move.



We understand why BMW may of decided not to do so as it would have looked like BMW was copying Audi but, in all honesty, a great idea is a great idea. You didn't see Samsung have any shame when it rolled out phones looking eerily similar to the Apple iPhone, did you?





