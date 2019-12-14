The All-new, 2020 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Makes An IMPACT — FIRST Year Officially Sold Out

I feel like I've said this 1,000 times at this point, but I will stick to my guns. If General Motors built its high volume products as good as its high-performance vehicles, it would be onto something.



This is, once again, proven with the all-new, 2020 C8 Chevrolet Corvette.



That's because it was confirmed this week that the first model year is sold out. At least in the U.S. market, that is. In a conversation with GM's President, Barry Engle, MotorTrend confirmed that 40,000 units have been accounted for.



There's just one catch: It's not made clear how many of those are dealer versus customer cars.



Did you get a spot in line for a 2020 MY car? If so, let us know in the comments below!







