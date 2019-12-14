The All-new Porsche Taycan Is Seeing REAL, Early Success? 30K Down Payments...

Well, even against all odds, it seems that the Porsche Taycan is taking off. That's because the latest reports are indicating some serious movement in order banks.



And it doesn't sound like we're talking about dealer-ordered cars. We're talking about customer cars.



The latest from Germany suggests that over 30,000 customers have placed down payments of €2,500 each. But, you see, it gets better. 10,000 of those deposits have entered a firm order to purchase a Taycan. Mind you this is only the European market. This does not account for the U.S.



Considering the Taycan's extremely high price point of its Turbo and Turbo S models, Porsche said it only planned on shipping 20,000 units in 2020. This is great news.



We'll be keeping our eyes peeled, Spies!







