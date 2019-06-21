The Audi TT May Only Be Dead In Name Only

The Audi TT isn't dead yet.

Contrary to previous plans to retire the name at the end of the current generation, company CEO Bram Schot now indicates that the moniker is sticking around, according to AutoBlog.nl. The different path happened because Schot was tired of people "whining" about a TT successor.

At Audi's annual meeting, Schot announced that the company intended to replace the TT with a new electric sports car. Without ever saying it specifically, he seemed to indicate that the upcoming model wouldn't carry the TT name. Schot also suggested that the company wanted the EV to have similar pricing as the outgoing TT, which hints at a base cost of around $45,000.

