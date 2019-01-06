The Auto Industry Is SCRAMBLING Due To President Trump's New Tariffs Slated For Mexican Imports

Global auto and parts manufacturers scrambled on Friday to make contingency plans and look at ways of speeding some deliveries after U.

S. President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on all Mexican imports starting early next month.

Companies based in North America, Asia and Europe were holding conference calls and meetings to explore if they could move up certain shipments of parts and vehicles to mitigate tariffs on Mexican goods, auto executives and trade group officials said.

Those tariffs were set to begin at 5 percent on June 10 and rise from there - to 10 percent on July 1 and ultimately hitting 25 percent on Oct. 1 “unless Mexico substantially stops the illegal inflow of aliens coming through its territory,” Trump said Thursday...

CANADIANCOMMENTS

So much for signing a deal with the Americans. If your signature on a trade agreement is not worth anything.... what next?

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2019 10:21:18 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

So the Mexicans have NO RESPONSIBILITIES? Are you that bereft of a moral compass?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2019 10:46:21 AM | | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@MD- I never said they didn't. But these are separate issues. If you sign a trade agreement you should stick to it.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2019 11:16:36 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

This is exactly how you play hardball with an irresponsible regime like the one that is sending Mexico into ruin.

May Fidel Castro's bastard son be next.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/1/2019 10:35:51 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

