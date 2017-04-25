The Average Car Cost $34,077 In 2016 - Is It Worth It Compared To A Generation Ago?

There are many reasons why cars are so expensive. But first, understand this: Cars actually aren’t expensive. They’re cheap. Scrapyards buy them every minute of every day for about $100 each. Hit Craigslist and you’ll find hundreds of running cars for sale for under $1,000. Hit the seedier used car lots and they’ll finance anyone into a near-junker for a few bucks a month. Hell, there are about 260 million cars crowding America’s roads. Cars are so cheap here literally anyone can afford one.

It’s when you turn to new cars that they get so expensive. The cheapest new car for sale in the United States is the Nissan Versa S, which carries an advertising-friendly base sticker price of $11,990. Naturally, that doesn’t include the usual “destination and handling” extortion of $865, but $12,855 isn’t bad for an entire new, never-been-used car with a warranty. The entire cost of that Nissan is only $505 more than what Porsche charges for the “Powerkit” option on the 911 Targa 4S, which that adds a mere 30-horsepower to that sports car.