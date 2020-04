Chasing Classic Cars Wayne Carini has taken us on a journey to chase down the rarest cars in the strangest of places. Over the course of 190 episodes, Wayne Carini has bought, restored, and sold nearly every vehicle under the sun. This includes old motorcycles, toy cars, muscle cars, supercars, race cars, even cars made for Presidents. Wayne and his team at F40 Motorsports have seen and done it all.



