The Ford Mustang is tallying its second year of being the world’s best-selling sports car. The Blue Oval delivered over 150,000 units of the pony car worldwide in 2016, including over 45,000 of them outside the U.S.



The ‘Stangs success is even more impressive when considering that 2016 is only the second year of Ford officially exporting the pony car to 140 markets worldwide. The company is adding six more soon, including Brazil, the Palau Islands, and the Ivory Coast.







