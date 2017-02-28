The Cat Is Out Of The Bag: Lexus to Steal Performance Crown From The Germans With A 600 Horsepower LC-F

Currently, the 471-hp Lexus LC500 is the brand’s high-performance flagship. But we’ve learned that Lexus is planning more. Set to make its debut at the Tokyo auto show in October is an ultra-high-performance LC F that will feature a new twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 punching out a potent 600 horsepower.

According to our source at Lexus, this high-performance powerplant is in essence two 8AR-type 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines joined together at 90 degrees. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 also will find its way into the GS F—making 550 horsepower—but for the LC F it will be turned up to 600 horsepower, with 470 lb-ft of torque. As with the LC500, the F will use the company’s 10-speed automatic transmission.