The Cat Is Out Of The Bag: Lexus to Steal Performance Crown From The Germans With A 600 Horsepower LC-F

Agent009 submitted on 2/28/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:44:23 PM

0 user comments | Views : 442 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: blog.caranddriver.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Currently, the 471-hp Lexus LC500 is the brand’s high-performance flagship.

But we’ve learned that Lexus is planning more. Set to make its debut at the Tokyo auto show in October is an ultra-high-performance LC F that will feature a new twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 punching out a potent 600 horsepower.

According to our source at Lexus, this high-performance powerplant is in essence two 8AR-type 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines joined together at 90 degrees. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 also will find its way into the GS F—making 550 horsepower—but for the LC F it will be turned up to 600 horsepower, with 470 lb-ft of torque. As with the LC500, the F will use the company’s 10-speed automatic transmission.



Read Article


The Cat Is Out Of The Bag: Lexus to Steal Performance Crown From The Germans With A 600 Horsepower LC-F

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]