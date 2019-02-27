The Chevrolet Impala And Cadillac CT6 Get A New Lease Of LIFE, Well, Sort Of...

General Motors Co said on Friday it had extended the production at its Detroit Hamtramck plant until January 2020, against an earlier plan to discontinue production in June this year. ..



...The Hamtramck plant will continue to produce the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6 sedans until early next year, the company said.



“We are balancing production timing while continuing the availability of Cadillac advanced technology features currently included in the CT6-V - the Blackwing Twin-Turbo V-8 (engine) and Super Cruise (driver assistance system),” GM said...



Read Article