The Corvette Might Have Looked Like THIS If The Engine Was Still Up Front - Is That Such A Bad Thing?

For the most part, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette launched with considerable praise.

It’s hard to fault a 490-horsepower, mid-engined V8 supercar you can buy for under $60,000. If anything, the ‘Vette’s styling is where the bulk of criticism lies. Depending on who you talk to, the C8 looks fantastic, or it looks like a 15-year-old Ferrari, or of particular interest to this post, looks nothing like a proper Corvette. To address that last point, we offer these renderings from j.b.cars on Instagram that recast the C8 as a Corvette with the engine in front.

MDarringer

The C7 is styled better than the C8.

