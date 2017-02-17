The GREAT Debate: Are PRETTY Ferraris Extinct In The NEW Age Of The Maranello-based Brand?

Yesterday marked an important day in the history of Ferrari. That's because yet another front-engined, V12 monster was rolled out from the prancing horse.



This is what the company is known for. There's plenty of tradition stretching back nearly to the founding of the company around its front-engine, V12 street cars. They're suppose to be slick, emit an emotional note and make you feel something.



And when I saw pictures of the 812 Superfast this a.m. it certainly didn't conjure up all positive thoughts, if I am honest.



While I've felt this way about all-new model launches previously, I have to point out something rather obvious in this case. Thinking back to the latest modern Ferraris — aside from the 458/488, which are both gorgeous autos — it's really tough to think of a pretty car from the marque. The LaFerrari and F12 were OK but not in the same league as the 246 Dino and Lusso. And then there's the modern California and the classic car that was made an icon thanks to Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Need I really say more?



It seems that Ferrari has ditched what made cars like the 550/575 so desirable and has taken the plunge into design that's evolved solely through wind tunnel testing, and plenty of scallops and slits. While I appreciate the engineering and function of these new shapes, they're not particularly easy on the eyes.



That said, I've gotta ask: Are PRETTY Ferraris EXTINCT in the new age of the Maranello team?























