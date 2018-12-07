The GREAT Debate: Does The Gov't-issued Tax Incentive That Starts Winding Down In 2019 MATTER For Tesla?

One of the biggest pieces of news today was regarding Tesla. The electric vehicle manufacturer has sold its 200,000th vehicle.



That's a helluva number for a company once thought to be merely building a stretched Lotus Elise with batteries. It's safe to say that Tesla has reshaped the automotive industry.



One would think it's time to celebrate. But, in reality, that 200k number boasts a different milestone.



The countdown has begun: The tax credit incentives that EV buyers receive upon the delivery of their EV will now start to be backed out. If you take delivery before December 31, 2018, you'll receive the full $7,500. Buyers taking delivery from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019 will receive $3,750. And, if you're unlucky enough to receive your Tesla between July 1 and December 31, you get $1,875 back.



After that you get zippo.



Now if you're purchasing a fully loaded Model S or Model X, the $7,500 may not mean all that much to you. However, if you had your fingers crossed for an entry-level or meagerly equipped Model 3, this does change things up quite a bit.



So, we're left wondering: How much of a factor will the incentive winding down effect Tesla? Do YOU think this will be another blow to the company or is the passion too strong for this hiccup to impact the brand?



What say you, Spies?





