The GREAT Debate: Is The BMW/Toyota Joint Project Car Lining Up To Be One Of The GREATEST?

As I was writing the last story related to all-new, Toyota Supra spy shots, it just hit me.

The all-new joint project car between BMW and Toyota may be one of the greatest sports cars to be created. 

Why, you ask?

Well, let's look at this from a basic perspective. BMW is, arguably, one of the best manufacturers of sports cars. While the manufacturer's steering has gone a bit wonky as of late, there's no doubting the company's ability when it comes to chassis development and driving dynamics. Toyota, also arguably, produces some of the most reliable products on the market. And, when it does sports cars the company commits. Just look at the previous generations of the Supra nameplate as well as its F cars from Lexus. 

There's a whole lot of "right" going on here that may make for one fiery cocktail. 

That said, I just had to ask the Spies their thoughts: Do YOU think that the joint project between BMW and Toyota may result in two of the best sports cars to debut in form of the Z5 and Supra?

What say you, Spies?




User Comments

MDarringer

Sharing platforms between BMW and Lexus would be a brilliant move.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2017 7:22:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

