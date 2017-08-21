The GREAT Debate: Should Acura RESURRECT The Legend As An SUV?

Honda's luxury division, Acura, seems to be heading in a weird place. This isn't a huge surprise, however. When I think of luxury brands that aren't quite Tier 1 but have a loyal following, it seems that their sales figures are skewing towards sport-utility vehicles.



Yes, on a systemic basis this is happening to everyone but when you look at the likes of Acura and Volvo, the bulk of their volume is being moved through SUV sales meanwhile their product portfolio is weighted towards four-door cars.



Seems a bit silly, no?



Having said that, we've been pretty open about our desire for Acura to get back to its old ways. Building great products that shock the industry. It's pretty safe to say that hasn't happened since the first-gen MDX and before that it was the first and only Legend.



Agent 001 and I were recently having a car-related discussion and were sharing our love for the Legend. Given the blossoming sales figures of the company's SUVs, it seems like if Acura were to really give the marque a jolt to life it would come via a jaw-dropping SUV that would blow the competition out of the water. And, what better way to do so than bring back the Legend nameplate?



That said, what say you, Spies? Should Acura RESURRECT the Legend as an SUV?



