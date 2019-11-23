The GREAT Debate: Should GM Leverage The Corvette Nameplate And Create A Sub-brand A La Ford's Mustang?

It was only Sunday this past week that the Ford Mustang Mach-E went from concept to reality. It's been an amazing launch for the Blue Oval and I think it's safe to say we're excited to see what's in store for the Mustang sub-brand.



Even if naysayers are freaking out about it using the Mustang name.



It turns out some of Wall Street's most informed analysts have been spending some time taking a look at General Motors. More specifically, the Corvette.



According to reports, the team at Morgan Stanley is suggesting it would be wise for Chevrolet to create a Corvette sub-brand, which could boost its value from $2 billion to $12 billion.



Of course, our savvy Spies have known this for quite some time and it's been a topic of debate at AutoSpies in recent years and months.



So, this leaves us wondering: IF you were calling the shots at GM, would you push for a Corvette sub-brand? Or should the Chevrolet team refrain from sullying the Corvette name?



What say you, Spies?





...With the release of the new mid-engined C8, auto industry analysts say GM could diversify and generate huge sales by expanding the Corvette from a single model to a sub-brand - potentially worth as much as $12 billion. Seeing as other sports car brands are expanding their lineups with SUVs, it could be something GM will actually pursue...



...GM CEO Marry Barra recently stated that GM will “look at a variety of things as we go forward and we recognize the strength of the Corvette brand.” She said she appreciates that analysts “think our Corvette franchise is very strong” and didn’t rule out the Corvette SUV...



