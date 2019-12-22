The GREAT Debate: WHICH Automaker Is At The TOP Of Its Game In 2019 — Will They Hang Onto Their Lead In 2020?

We're nearing the end of 2019 and the more I think about it, the more I firmly believe we've had a changing of the guard.

Like every industry, there's cyclicality.

And, in this writer's humble opinion, Mercedes-Benz's heat has cooled off. To me, the three-pointed star lost its magic in 2019 and is no longer the king of the castle.

So, who is?

There's a handful of brands that used to have gusto that, simply put, are snoozers in today's climate. And we're not talking about brand equity. We're talking about having a strong product portfolio. It's actually getting pretty scary, if I am honest.

We know the dealers across the sector are getting anxious.

That said, I was curious, Spies: WHICH automaker do YOU believe is at the top of its game — from a product perspective — in 2019? Do YOU think they'll be able to keep the momentum into 2020?



User Comments

MDarringer

Tough question.

Lincoln is doing well but has a long way to go.
Ford splashed with the Mach E and if the Bronco, Bronco Sport, and Courier launch well...
GM and FCA are meh
None of the Japanese brands have any real mojo.
The Germans are flailing.
Tesla is getting stagnant

There are many good cars individually that are top-notch, but their manufacturers don't universally have the mojo.

