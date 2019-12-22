The GREAT Debate: WHICH Automaker Is At The TOP Of Its Game In 2019 — Will They Hang Onto Their Lead In 2020?

We're nearing the end of 2019 and the more I think about it, the more I firmly believe we've had a changing of the guard. Like every industry, there's cyclicality.



And, in this writer's humble opinion, Mercedes-Benz's heat has cooled off. To me, the three-pointed star lost its magic in 2019 and is no longer the king of the castle.



So, who is?



There's a handful of brands that used to have gusto that, simply put, are snoozers in today's climate. And we're not talking about brand equity. We're talking about having a strong product portfolio. It's actually getting pretty scary, if I am honest.



We know the dealers across the sector are getting anxious.



That said, I was curious, Spies: WHICH automaker do YOU believe is at the top of its game — from a product perspective — in 2019? Do YOU think they'll be able to keep the momentum into 2020?





