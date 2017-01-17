The GREAT Debate: What Are The Top Three UGLIEST Premium Vehicles On The Market, Today?

It's truly amazing how the automotive kingdom has brought forth a slew of all-new models. Literally, there's more niches than ever and just about everything you can imagine is for sale.



Well, with exception of Homer Simpson's truly dreadful creation.



While I like to think that things are getting better all the time, that's not how it always appears. Take, for example, the latest automotive designs. I think one could argue, with success, that the latest and greatest designs today are not their best.



In fact, ugly is in.



That said, I am a wee bit curious: WHICH three premium vehicles do YOU consider the UGLIEST on the U.S. market?



We want you to name and shame. So, have at it, Spies!





