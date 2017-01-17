The GREAT Debate: What Are The Top Three UGLIEST Premium Vehicles On The Market, Today?

It's truly amazing how the automotive kingdom has brought forth a slew of all-new models.

Literally, there's more niches than ever and just about everything you can imagine is for sale.

Well, with exception of Homer Simpson's truly dreadful creation.

While I like to think that things are getting better all the time, that's not how it always appears. Take, for example, the latest automotive designs. I think one could argue, with success, that the latest and greatest designs today are not their best.

In fact, ugly is in.

That said, I am a wee bit curious: WHICH three premium vehicles do YOU consider the UGLIEST on the U.S. market?

We want you to name and shame. So, have at it, Spies!



Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

User Comments

TheSteve

Is Lexus a premium vehicle? If so, they get my vote. The whole lotta them. Their styling makes me wonder, "What were they thinking?"

Mind you, if you like Lexus, I'm happy for you. It's just not pretty to *MY* eyes.

TheSteve

Agent001

Don't generalize. Don't forget to name the brands and pick your three models please.

001

