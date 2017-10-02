The GREAT Debate: Where Will The All-New Jeep Wrangler Make Its BIG-TIME Debut?

Whether you want to accept it or not, one of the biggest selling trucks — that isn't a pick up — is the Jeep Wrangler. Whether you're on the east or west coast, demand is as hot as ever.



Whatever it is, Jeep has the formula right and always has managed to keep the log burning in the fire. Our hats are off to them.



2017 Chicago Auto Show



But, the time has spoken for an all-new version. And, to be honest, we're excited for it. That's because while we know the Wrangler is great in its own way, we also know it can be SO much better. Especially when compared to the likes of today's trucks and sport-utility vehicles.



Jeep already makes one of the best SUVs on the market in the Grand Cherokee. Imagine taking many of the lessons learned there and applying it to the super capable Wrangler? That, and much more, is what we're expecting of the all-new Wrangler.



So, now what?



It didn't roll out at the Detroit Auto Show and it didn't appear at the Chicago Auto Show. What's next? It seems that the next likely target would be the 2017 New York Auto Show. Keep in mind that there's some overlap with this year's Easter Jeep Safari, which is where Jeep loves to show its all-new concepts and vehicles to gushing loyalists.



Is that where the all-new Wrangler will debut? What say you, Spies? Have any other ideas?





2017 Chicago Auto Show













































































































