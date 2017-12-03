The GREAT Debate: Would A Mid-Engine Porsche 911 Be The ULTIMATE Dream? Exec Drops A Hint...

It's hard to argue that one of the best sports cars being sold today isn't the Porsche 911. Simply put, this German does everything well.



And, it has been doing so for 50 plus years. Well done, Porsche.



But for anyone with a brain, it's clear that the 911 is most certainly in the sunset of its life. As the Cayman and Boxster continue to get better, it's becoming more obvious that the boys and girls from Stuttgart need to do something to remain as competitive as possible. Especially as it seems clear that the next-gen Chevrolet Corvette may receive a mid-engine powerplant.



Car & Driver spoke with a Porsche executive at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show and this is what transpired:



The forthcoming mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette may face some stiff competition from its old foe the Porsche 911. Speaking with Car and Driver at the Geneva auto show, Porsche’s GT model line director, Andreas Preuninger, revealed that a mid-engined variant of Porsche’s classic sports coupe is “absolutely” a possibility. Nevertheless, Preuninger was quick to note that such a vehicle is “not something that’s in the making at the moment..."



While its clear that this isn't something happening in the immediate future, as in the next-gen 911, it seems that Porsche will be open to taking the 911 in a new direction in the near future.



Having said that, would a mid-engined 911 be the ULTIMATE Porschephile dream?







Read Article