America's automakers hit rock bottom with the public when their executives went to Washington in 2008 to beg for a bailout -- in corporate jets.

Now it's the German car industry's turn to suffer an image crisis and, as with General Motors and Chrysler a decade ago, it could not be happening at a less auspicious moment.

Amid trade wars and plunging China sales, the number of cars rolling off Germany's production lines has dropped by 12 percent this year and exports by 14 percent.