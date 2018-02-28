The Germans Should Be Very Worried If Volvo Decides To Build A S60 That Looks Like THIS

The all-new Volvo V60 is stunning and that gives us hopes its sedan counterpart, the new S60, will be equally beautiful. The Swedish manufacturer has already confirmed we will see the three-box vehicle this summer with official reveal planned to be held in South Carolina, where the company’s new American manufacturing facility is located.

We are super excited about the car and these new renderings come just in time to fuel our excitement even further. Independent designer Kleber Silva is back with two virtual drawings, depicting the new S60, and we can only keep our fingers crossed the real car will look a lot like these renderings.