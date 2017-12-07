The Gift That Keeps On Giving — ANOTHER 2.7 MILLION Takata Airbags Added To Recall

Takata has added an additional 2.

7 million airbags to the nation’s largest automobile industry recall after a new hazard was detected in testing.

The company told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Monday that a subset of its airbag inflaters — ones that rely on calcium sulfate to keep them dry — can, like other versions, rupture while deploying the bags, hurling metal shards into vehicles.

Ford, Mazda and Nissan installed these inflaters in vehicles manufactured for the United States market from 2005 through 2012, according to Takata, of Japan. All are on the driver’s side of the vehicles...



