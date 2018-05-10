The Good, Bad, And The Ugly: Who Sold What In The EV Market For The Last Nine Months

Agent009 submitted on 10/5/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:30:33 PM

1 user comments | Views : 456 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

September 2018 marks the 36th month of consecutive year-over-year monthly sales gains for plug-in vehicles.

Every month InsideEVs tracks all the plug-in EV sales/deliveries for the United States by automaker and brand. The 2018 calendar year has been the most interesting in the history of the segment, to say the least. Deliveries started off slow, but the momentum quickly changed. Now, each month is set to blow the ceiling off the past. In fact, four of the five best-selling months of all time for electric vehicles have all happened this year. September has already topped the list.



Read Article


The Good, Bad, And The Ugly: Who Sold What In The EV Market For The Last Nine Months

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TomM

These statistics are useless
Until Evs are readily available from most major manufacturers - a list of Plug-in Hybrids and EVS is actually misleading.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 10/5/2018 12:59:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]