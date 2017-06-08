The Grand Tour Having A Rough Year — Jeremy Clarkson Falls Ill And Is Hospitalized

This year's been a difficult one for The Grand Tour.

After Richard Hammond's stellar crash, one would hope the trio would be a bit more careful but, unfortunately, it looks like things will get worse before they get better.

Jeremy Clarkson has been in the hospital as he came down with pneumonia during a family vacation in Spain. Said to be wheelchair-bound in the hospital and stuck with tubes, it sounds pretty serious. One would hope that the 57-year-old Clarkson isn't that fragile but better to er on the side of caution.

According to reports, he's expected to return to filming next week to continue pushing forward with the Amazon show.

And in true Clarkson fashion, he wrote "God help us," posting a picture of James May and noting that he is the only functioning member of The Grand Tour team. Well, at least he still has his sense of humor!


TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson is being treated for pneumonia after being admitted to hospital in Majorca.

The 57-year-old was on a family holiday on the Spanish island when he was taken ill.

The former Top Gear host is on a break from filming his new Amazon Prime show and plans to return to work next week.

He tweeted friend Jemima Goldsmith he was "in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes, in a hospital", and also posted a picture of himself on Instagram.




User Comments

MDarringer

The Grand Tour needs some rethinking. Perhaps this chain of events can get the celebrities that go ka-boom and the boring American segments thrown in the trash can. Give us cars, cars, and more cars.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/6/2017 5:26:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

