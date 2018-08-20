The HOTTEST Auto Job In Town Today Is HACKING?

He can hack into cars and control aspects of them from his computer.



Trapp, 39, who has a law degree and speaks Japanese fluently, started hacking cars about 16 years ago. He used a computer, some various vehicle spare parts, a turbocharger and the help of few good friends to increase the 120 horsepower normally found in a 1995 Honda Civic sedan to almost 300 hp.



"It was a lot of trial and error," said Trapp, who admitted he "blew up a lot of engines."



Today, Trapp is director of Speed Trapp Consulting in Troy. He works as a legal "techno" consultant. He is one of the good guys who uses his ability to infiltrate car computer systems and uncover potentially dangerous flaws that would make them vulnerable to someone with malicious intentions. But if he were a bad guy, he knows how he could compromise several cars at once. Cars in operation today.