The Jeep Scrambler Pickup Was A Flop. Show Us WHY The Gladiator Won’t Have The SAME Fate.

Agent001 submitted on 12/4/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:58:03 AM
1 user comments | Views : 520 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
If you were walking around the LA Auto Show with me last week and we started talking about favorite rides of our past my Black 1979 Jeep CJ-7 Renegade would dominate the conversation.
I had always been a car guy but growing up in Buffalo teaches you no matter how much you love sports cars winter is coming and it ain't gonna be pretty. Then complicate things even further by starting a new job DJ'ing a little club called AliBaba's in East Aurora, NY (about 30 miles from my house and the home of Fisher-Price toys and a SH_TLOAD of snow) and you'll know why I gave up on my 1976 Mercury Capri in favor of the CJ. No 4am snowstorm or inclement weather could ever stop it. I LOVED it. Snow monster in winter, top off in summer loaded with girls wearing less than bikini's heading to the beaches of Canada.Los Angeles Auto ShowSo how do you make the CJ cooler? You bring out a new version with a pickup style bed and call it the SCRAMBLER. Made huge sense on paper. But you know what happened? IT FLOPPED MISERABLY.Fast forward to last week in LA and welcome to the new Jeep Gladiator.And just like the Scrambler, it seems to make all the sense in the world. So tell us WHY this time, a pickup based on the traditional Jeep won't FLOP like the last one?Spies, discuss... Los Angeles Auto Show
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
And it might be a flop! Because looking at production vehicle pictures: it looks very long (does it still fit in most garages?); very long wheelbase (breakover angle?); and overall daily drive abilities like turning radius? Because most people who buy these are not hardcore off-roaders (or they would have gotten the regular 2 door) nor are they buying it for towing capacity which seems to be most articles/specs i have read so far. The Unlimited has been extremely successful because it is a lot more practical for young families and a much better ride while giving up very little in off-road-abilities.— wilfred (View Profile)
And it might be a flop! Because looking at production vehicle pictures: it looks very long (does it still fit in most garages?); very long wheelbase (breakover angle?); and overall daily drive abilities like turning radius? Because most people who buy these are not hardcore off-roaders (or they would have gotten the regular 2 door) nor are they buying it for towing capacity which seems to be most articles/specs i have read so far. The Unlimited has been extremely successful because it is a lot more practical for young families and a much better ride while giving up very little in off-road-abilities.
— wilfred (View Profile)
Posted on 12/4/2018 1:36:42 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news