The KIA Stinger Was A FLOP. SO WHY Are They Confident The 2021 K5 Will Fare ANY Better Fate?

Kia showed an all new 2021 K5 model today.
And although it has a dumb model name, it's pretty good looking with nice specs. But here's the problem. The Stinger was good looking and had nice specs. And it had a MUCH cooler and better name.It was the talk of all the auto shows and I can't think of even one outlet including Auto Spies that didn't like the design.But even with all that it FLOPPED.2021 Kia K5 GT Sedan Photo GallerySo now, we're in a pandemic and the car will have virtually ZERO real exposure other than a few launch articles. So we ask, WHY are they so confident this K5 won't face the SAME fate.Are they seeing something that we aren't?Spies discuss.2021 Kia K5 GT Sedan Photo Gallery
It will be lucky to achieve parity with the Optima. Throwing away a name that is well-known and respected by consumers in a shrinking market is dumb as bricks. It's probably a very good car and yes they may have wanted to acknowledge their stride forward with a new name. But, while K5 may be KDM, the rest of their line has alphanumeric names, so it does not fit in. This will confuse customers especially since it looks like an Optima. The better question is whether Kia has learned anything from their inept marketing of the Stinger, Credenza, and Caninehundred. "K5" would argue "no".— MDarringer (View Profile)
