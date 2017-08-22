The Koreans To OFFICALLY Enter The US Pickup Market - Can They Do Better Than The Japanese?

Hyundai Motor Co. plans to launch a pickup in the United States as part of a broader plan to catch up by shifting away from sedans in one of the Korean automaker's most important markets, a senior company executive told Reuters.

Michael J. O’Brien, vice president of corporate and product planning at Hyundai's U.S. unit, told Reuters that Hyundai's top management has given the green light for development of a pickup similar to a show vehicle called the Santa Cruz that U.S. Hyundai executives unveiled in 2015.

Hyundai, which will launch the subcompact Kona crossover in the U.S. this year, also plans to launch three other new or refreshed crossovers by 2020, according to people familiar with the automaker's plans.







