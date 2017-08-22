The Koreans To OFFICALLY Enter The US Pickup Market - Can They Do Better Than The Japanese?

Agent009 submitted on 8/22/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:11:49 PM
Hyundai Motor Co.
plans to launch a pickup in the United States as part of a broader plan to catch up by shifting away from sedans in one of the Korean automaker's most important markets, a senior company executive told Reuters.
Hyundai Motor Co.
Michael J. O’Brien, vice president of corporate and product planning at Hyundai's U.S. unit, told Reuters that Hyundai's top management has given the green light for development of a pickup similar to a show vehicle called the Santa Cruz that U.S. Hyundai executives unveiled in 2015.
Hyundai, which will launch the subcompact Kona crossover in the U.S. this year, also plans to launch three other new or refreshed crossovers by 2020, according to people familiar with the automaker's plans.(NAIAS) Detroit Auto Show
I always find it funny that the other mfg's can't just follow the script set out by the US big 3. I can't be that hard. Toyota wasted years making 1/2, 3/4 and then finally a full size pick up truck. But still no diesel or any of the other key features. Nothing wrong with going after the segment the old Ford Ranger used to occupy either and where the Tacoma is now. But if you are going to do a 1/2 Tonne truck. do it right. Towing power, multiple bed lengths, diesel option, lots of tech, dually, 5th wheel, crew cab, luxury cowboy version, etc. Follow script to the letter and you will find buyers.— CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)
