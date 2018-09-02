The Legendary Stratos Is Being Reborn As A 550HP Monster - Should It Come To The US?

While Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has been pouring money into the rejuvenation of the Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands, Lancia has been feeling left out. The once reputable brand is now merely a shadow of its former glory, being reduced strictly to one model (Ypsilon) sold exclusively in homeland Italy. But fans of the troubled marque can now at least take comfort from knowing that one of its most respected models, the Stratos, is being revived through a retro-flavored limited edition.

Originally announced in 2010, the New Stratos is about to become more than just a one-off as it’s actually going into production, albeit just 25 units will be built. The announcement was made today by Manifattura Automobili Torino (MAT) and New Stratos Gbr, with the two parties reaching an agreement to infuse life into the New Stratos.