The Line Starts Here: Mazda's RX-9 Takes A Step Closer To Reality

If there’s any Mazda that we would really love to see back in production, it would be the RX series and its famed rotary engine.

It’s more likely to comeback as RX-9, a successor to the RX-7 and RX-8, with the latter stopped production in 2012. Although the marque has yet to officially confirm the nameplate, we couldn’t be more thrilled about it, especially with an RX-8 seen being tested near the Nürburgring late last year. That test mule was one step closer to the Wankel engine’s return in an internal combustion engine (not as a range-extender for an EV lineup), but this render is that bit of hope taking form.

