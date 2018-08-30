The Master Plan: GM Plans To Keep Sedans And Scoop Up Buyers Everyone Else Abandons

Despite U.

S. buyers continuously putting more SUVs and crossovers in their driveways, automakers such as Chevrolet are still focused on the fact that more than 4 million customers still opt for the good old 4-door sedan.

According to the brand’s marketing boss, Steve Majoros, Chevy will continue to invest in just about every sedan segment there is, from sub-compact to full-size. Majoros feels that his company can make gains in these segments as rivals such as Ford are pulling out, reports Autonews.



