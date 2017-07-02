The Mercedes-Maybach SUV is here, and it's a G-Wagen

This is (supposedly) the new Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet before you’re supposed to see it.

Just a few hours prior, Mercedes teased us with a lone image of the new G-Wagen wearing a teal exterior finish and a tan interior, but thanks to an Instagram post and a quick video walk around by AutoMailRU, we know exactly what this new G will look like. And it’s spectacular.

Naturally, it uses the same W463 platform that’s been around since 1990 – suggesting this could be the last hurrah for the now 27-year-old-platform. The new G650 ditches its typical sheet metal hindquarters in place of a foldable top. It also gains Maybach badging, which means it will be filled to the brim with luxury amenities.

