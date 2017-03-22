The Most Expensive 2017 Mini Countryman Costs $45,850

As the crossover segment continues its boom, Mini keeps things fresh in the niche by introducing the second-generation Countryman. Eight inches longer than its predecessor, the new model offers more space inside. Plus, the company’s configurator reveals the huge breadth of available equipment. Those amenities come at a price, though, because a customer can option the new Countryman up to $45,850 by ticking every possible box.



The Countryman has a base price of $26,950 (after $850 destination) and comes with a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder with 134 horsepower (99 kilowatts) and 162 pound-feet (219 Newton-meters) of torque. The top-spec, all-wheel-drive Countryman S All4 trim here starts at $31,950 and comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 189 hp (140 kW) and 207 lb-ft (280 Nm). A six-speed manual is standard, or an eight-speed automatic is available across the lineup for $1,500.



