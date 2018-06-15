The Motherload Unleashed: Everything You Could Ever Want To Know About The 2019 BMW 8 Series

Today, BMW introduced the all-new 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe. Initially available as the BMW M850i xDrive variant, the coupe makes its return to the U.S. after 20 years and writes a new chapter in the luxury sports coupe’s story of outstanding performance, beautiful design and state of the art technology.



The new luxury sports coupe will be built at the BMW Dingolfing plant in Germany, home to BMW 7 Series sedan production. The number ‘8’ in the model name indicates the new vehicle’s high-ranking status within BMW’s product range. As in the past with the BMW Z8 and with the current BMW i8, it is reserved for exceptionally sporty cars that stir the emotions. The all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe is the first key component of the Munich-based brand’s luxury segment model offensive.



The directive for the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe’s design was to provide a thrilling driving experience. Body, powertrain and suspension were honed to achieve the agility, precision and poise expected of a top-class luxury sports coupe. The all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe was developed in parallel to the BMW M8 GTE race car, which has already proven its potential in the 2018 FIA World Endurance Championship long-distance races and in the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.



Exterior design: new design language gives sporting appeal a face.



The exterior design of the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe exudes a very modern form of sporting appeal beautifully blended with an air of exclusiveness and sensual allure. The production model lives up to the expectations engendered by the BMW Concept 8 Series first unveiled at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in 2017. Its unique aura is the result of a new styling language focusing on modernity and emotional engagement.







The car’s low-slung design, an elongated silhouette with a slim window pillars, a roofline with a distinctive “double-bubble” contouring, a long wheelbase and wide track are the defining elements of the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe’s proportions.



Sculptured design with signature headlights.



The luxury sports coupe’s promise of performance is visualized in dramatic effect by the elaborate, jutting design of the front of the vehicle, with large air intakes assuming an even more imposing appearance on the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe with the optional M Sport package. The BMW kidney grill showcases its increased proportions and features a hexagonal outline that widens towards the bottom and a single-piece surround that encompasses its various elements. The all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe comes features standard Full LED headlights with BMW LaserLight technology that are the slimmest headlights of any BMW model to date. Both light tubes are used to generate the daytime driving lights as well as the low and high beam, thereby creating the signature brand look at all times.







The greenhouse is sharply tapered at the rear, accentuating the muscular shoulder line. The elongated quarter windows terminate in a very tightly-angled version of the iconic Hofmeister kink “counter-swing”. The long, heavily raked rear window is a classic design feature of high performance luxury sports coupes of yesterday.



The rear end is composed of sculptured, emotive surfaces that emphasize the car’s width and low center of gravity. The slender all-LED rear light clusters extend deep into the flanks and add to the effect. The taillights light up uniformly in a distinctive ‘L’ shape. Twin exhaust tailpipes with a trapezoidal contour are positioned either side of the rear lower section.



Precise details optimize aerodynamics and weight.



An almost fully covered underbody, active air flap control with adjustable kidney grille slats and Air Curtains including Air Breathers help to reduce the aerodynamic drag of the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe. Narrow exterior mirror bases, mounted directly on the side window weather strips help smooth the airflow.







The roof of the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe mimics the design of the traditional sports coupes by featuring a central cut-out that recalls the “double-bubble” styling of classic racing cars.

This distinctive contouring is also available on the optional carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof which lowers the center of gravity enhancing the luxury sports coupe’s agility. Further weight savings can be achieved with the optional Carbon Package comprising air intake bars, exterior mirror caps, a rear spoiler and a rear diffuser insert all made from CFRP.



Driver-focused interior design



The interior has been designed to help the driver focus on the road ahead and enjoy the experience of driving. The car’s wide center console rises up towards the instrument panel at the front, separating the driver and front passenger areas. This center space encompasses the audio control unit and its function buttons, the air conditioning control panel and air vents as well as the freestanding and frameless Control Display, all arranged above each other in a clear, horizontally partitioned structure.







The clear arrangement of the controls helps the driver to focus on what’s happening ahead. Apart from the gear selector and the iDrive Controller, the center console also accommodates the Driving Experience Control switch and the engine start/stop button, all arranged within a newly designed function cluster with active haptic feedback. The control unit for the light functions is new and now consists of buttons positioned at the bottom of the instrument panel between the steering wheel and the driver’s door. A leather M sports steering wheel with multifunction buttons and shift paddles for manual gear selection is standard.



Merino Individual Leather upholstery and folding rear seats as standard.



The newly developed sports seats offer high levels of long-distance comfort and excellent lateral support. The headrests are integrated into the backrests and can be adjusted for both height and fore/aft position. A semi-electric folding function has been included for the front seat backrests, which is activated by using a high-quality leather strap located on each seatback to facilitate convenient entry and exit for the rear passengers.







The sports seats are upholstered in standard premium Merino Individual leather with extended leather appointments. Decorative stitching in a contrasting color accentuates both the sporting contours and the rear seats’ styling as individual seats.



There are large door pockets, a roomy glove compartment, two cup-holders under the center console’s trim finisher and a large storage compartment under the armrest’s longitudinally divided covers for stowing travel accessories, beverages and other items. Thanks to the low seating position of both rear seats, it has been possible to design the head restraints as an integral part of the backrests. The rear backrest in the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe has a 50:50 split design. The backrest sections can be folded down either individually or together to further increase cargo capacity. The folding mechanism is released by means of levers inside the cargo compartment. Automatic trunk lid operation is a standard feature on the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe, while the Comfort Access option permits hands-free opening and closing of the trunk lid.







BMW M Performance model and M Sport package with exclusive features.



The standard specification for the new BMW M850i xDrive Coupe contains exclusive design features and options to enhance the driving experience. In addition to multifunction seats and the M leather steering wheel, there is an anthracite BMW Individual headliner, M pedals, M driver’s footrest and special floor mats to imbue the cabin with a distinctly sporty flair. The illuminated door sills and the display in the instrument cluster bear the BMW M Performance Automobile model badge or the M logo respectively.



Premium options for sheer luxury.



The luxurious side of the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe’s character is shown with the help of a wide array of distinctive optional extras. Newly designed climate seats for driver and front passenger are available as an upgrade to the optional heated seats. For the first time, the cooled air is drawn in from the interior then guided along the body to the seats’ built-in fans for particularly effective temperature control of the seat cushions and backrests.





The standard ambient light feature emphasizes the forward-pointing lines inside the car to striking effect. Indirect illumination of the contour lines running along the center console and the door shoulders using precisely positioned LED optical fibers creates an exclusive mood. The color of the light can be changed via the iDrive menu. In addition to this, the Dynamic interior light function emits pulsating light signals in specific situations. These signals appear on the inner panelling of an open door when the engine is running and on the instrument panel in response to an incoming phone call.







The standard audio system comprises eleven speakers and a digital amplifier, while the optional Harman Kardon Surround Sound System features 16 speakers. The pinnacle of the audio line-up is without doubt the optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System. The unrivalled Diamond loudspeaker technology, fully active 16-channel amplifier with an output of 1,375 watts, dynamic equalizing and 16 partly illuminated speakers combine together to deliver a beautifully precise and multifaceted acoustic experience whose pristine quality can be enjoyed in equal measure from all seats in the new BMW 8 Series Coupe.



The optional glass applications for selected controls add both visual and tactile highlights to the interior design. This exclusive design feature adorns the gear selector, the iDrive Controller, the start/stop button and the volume control for the audio system. An illuminated ‘8’ can be seen through the glass surface of the gear selector.





The BMW M Performance model that will be available from launch provides a particularly impressive demonstration of the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe’s sporting essence. Under the hood lies a 523 hp BMW TwinPower Turbo V8 engine that has undergone extensive upgrades and refinement. It serves up an intense form of the unmistakable power delivery and acoustics of eight-cylinder units and is every bit as captivating and emotionally thrilling as the car it powers.





Power is transferred to the wheels via the latest-generation eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission that boasts a wider gear ratio spread, even sportier gear shifts and can be operated by means of shift paddles on the steering wheel. Completing the all-round package for an engaging driving experience is the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system, which is fitted in a newly improved version that has been tuned for this specific model. The rear-wheel bias of the xDrive system and the rear differential lock fitted as standard on the all-new BMW M850i xDrive Coupe ensure maximum agility and precision when the car’s sporting capabilities are being put to the test.



New V8 With Incredible Power And Acoustics



The launch of the all-new BMW M850i xDrive Coupe also marks the premiere of a new BMW TwinPower Turbo V8 engine. The latest generation of the 4.4-liter eight-cylinder engine has been radically revised with numerous detailed improvements. Two twin-scroll turbochargers with charge air cooling located within the V-shaped space between the cylinder banks, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve control and Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing all form part of the M Performance TwinPower Turbo technology, whose extensive overhaul has given a substantial boost to maximum power, torque and efficiency.







The new V8 engine serves up an enthralling soundtrack, which is enhanced by the standard flap-controlled sports exhaust system. It boasts a wonderfully versatile character that can also adapt itself to effortlessly relaxed cruising. The Driving Experience Control switch can be used to activate both extremely sporty and distinctly comfort-oriented powertrain settings. In the SPORT and SPORT+ modes, accelerator response as well as the V8 engine’s power delivery and acoustics – which take on a particularly distinctive note in the SPORT+ setting – are all configured for an exhilarating driving experience.



A new aluminium alloy has been used to increase the strength of the engine block. The wire-arc sprayed iron coating for the cylinder walls serves to reduce frictional losses. Reinforced, Grafal-coated pistons and optimized piston rings are designed to endure the stress on the crank drive that comes with the extra output and torque. To enhance engine smoothness, torsional vibration is minimized with the help of a viscous damper on the crankshaft.



Optimized Power Delivery And Emissions Performance



To achieve rapid combustion, the intake ports have been optimized for higher flow. The enlarged twin-scroll turbochargers and the variable valve and camshaft timing enable throttle losses during the gas-exchange cycle to be eliminated as far as possible and allow effective use of exhaust gas recirculation for lowering fuel consumption.



Electrically-controlled wastegate actuators are used to ensure an extremely quick build-up of boost pressure, while electric blow-off valves are integrated into the compressor housing to enhance the turbocharger sound during boost pressure release while at the same time as keeping emissions as low as possible in all operating conditions. The air intake manifold has been redesigned and a connection between the air ducts for both cylinder banks ensures even pulsation during gas exchange, resulting in higher torque at lower engine speeds.



The multi-hole fuel injectors are positioned centrally between the valves and spray fuel at a maximum pressure that has been increased from 2,900 psi to 5,076 psi. This optimizes both the metering of the fuel and the engine’s emissions performance. The BMW TwinPower Turbo V8 engine also takes advantage of a new ignition system and engine management.



Thermal shielding and the cooling circulation system have both undergone extensive modification. An upstream coolant radiator helps meet the high demands on the engine’s temperature management during extremely spirited driving.

The new BMW TwinPower Turbo V8 engine now generates 523 hp between 5,500 and 6,000 rpm and 553 lb-ft of torque from 1,800 to 4,600 rpm.



Eight Speed Steptronic Soprt Transmission With Wider Ratios And Sportier Gear Shifts



The latest improved version of the Sport automatic transmission features a weight-reducing design, a newly developed controller and a wider gear ratio spread. As a result, it is possible to achieve efficiency gains with reduced engine speeds, particularly when driving in higher gears.



At the same time, the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission now shifts gear more sharply courtesy of optimized hydraulics control. A new generation of torsion dampers that reduce rotational forces within the powertrain help improve both driving comfort and shift smoothness. Integral twin-damper systems for isolating vibrations reduce the degree of slip at the torque converter lock-up clutch.



Shift paddles on the steering wheel are included as standard for manual gear selection, while a Launch Control function allows for accelerating from a standing start with maximum available traction.



Intelligent networking increases performance and efficiency.



The eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission’s controller is able to adapt the shift parameters to the current driving situation by means of intelligent networking with the standard Navigation system, enabling it to take the planned route into account. Navigation data is used to downshift early, for example, when approaching an intersection in order to use engine braking to slow the car down. Likewise, the intelligent controller is able to avoid unnecessary gear shifts between two corners that follow in quick succession, making it possible to drive through at a quicker pace.



Intelligent networking increases the efficiency of the drive system in the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe by allowing Auto Start Stop operation to adapt to suit the specific situation based on data supplied by the navigation system as well as by the cameras and radar sensors of the optional driver assistance systems. In this way, inefficient engine shutdown – for example when stopping briefly at junctions with yield signs – can be prevented. The movement of vehicles ahead is registered in order to determine the ideal moment for stopping and starting the engine.



Intelligent networking also boosts the efficiency-enhancing effect of the coasting function. When travelling at speeds between 9 – 99 mph, it ensures that the powertrain is decoupled as soon as the driver lifts off the accelerator. The vehicle can then simply coast along at idling speed and with minimized fuel consumption. This function is available with the Driving Experience Control switch set to ECO Pro mode. The switch to this “sail” mode only takes place in driving situations in which it appears worthwhile and which doesn’t compromise comfort or performance. If the accelerator is released very suddenly for instance, the powertrain stays connected in order to use the engine’s drag torque to decelerate.



Swift and precise power transfer: BMW xDrive With Electronically controlled differential lock.



The BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system has been improved for more efficient operation. With its rapid, precise and fully variable distribution of drive torque between the front and rear wheels, it maximizes traction and handling stability not just when driving in adverse road conditions, but in performance driving situations as well. Power is split in accordance with demands at all times using an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch that is networked with the powertrain and chassis systems. This results in extremely quick and exact response to any change in the driving situation.



To increase the system’s efficiency, all of the drive torque is directed to the rear wheels in situations when all-wheel drive is not needed. The xDrive system’s rear-biased set-up guarantees a driving experience for which BMW sports cars are renowned. The fact that the all-wheel-drive system has been specifically designed for performance handling is especially noticeable in the SPORT and SPORT+ modes selected via the Driving Experience Control switch.



Governed by the Driving Stability Control (DSC) system, the locking function for the standard electronically controlled rear differential improves traction and power transmission when driving on road surfaces offering differing levels of grip for the left and right rear wheels by preventing a wheel from spinning when traction is limited. The locking effect produced by the electric motor allows the drive torque to be redirected from the faster turning to the slower turning tire. This combines with the intelligent all-wheel drive and the standard Integral Active Steering to give the car all the right tools for excellent handling and remarkably agility in all driving situations.



The suspension technology developed for the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe consists of a double-wishbone front axle and a five-link rear axle as well as electromechanical steering and an exceptionally powerful braking system developed exclusively for this new model. The racing know-how of BMW M GmbH was used for detailed modifications and enhancements to the overall suspension set-up. Torsion struts on the front axle and a load-bearing strut incorporated on the rear axle optimize stiffness and the connection of suspension components to the chassis. Independent rubber bearings – which increase camber stiffness – and additional damping plates at the rear axle further enhance the suspension’s baseline set-up. Special wheel hubs and wishbones allow camber values on both axles to be raised as far as possible. This significantly increases the car’s ability to put down power through high-speed corners.

The design principle of the double-wishbone front suspension makes it possible to separate steering and damper functions. As a result, high lateral acceleration forces are possible without



compromising ride comfort. The car’s steering remains largely unaffected by disruptive forces caused by irregularities in the road surface. Thanks to bi-elastic bushings, the five-link rear axle guarantees precise wheel guidance and the highest degree of directional stability. In addition, effective isolation of the powertrain and suspension improves interior acoustic comfort.



Standard on the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe is Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers. Both compression and rebound are adjusted continuously and independently. This facilitates finely tuned spring and damping responses, providing the driver with only relevant information about the road surface. The extremely stiff suspension springs reduce roll tendency and allow the dampers to stabilize the wheels as much as possible, avoiding traction losses caused by bumps and ruts in the road surface. The electronically controlled dampers respond adaptively to road surface conditions and driving style in order to eliminate undesired vehicle movement. Minor road damage is comfortably filtered out and narrow bumps do not induce unwanted pitching movements.



Damping characteristics can be adjusted via the Driving Experience Control switch. SPORT and SPORT+ modes activate optimal responses for maximum handling. This is noticeably different from the comfort-oriented damper setting in ECO Pro and COMFORT modes.



The standard Integral Active Steering also reduces the car’s turning circle when maneuvering, increases agility at moderate speeds and optimizes stability when changing lanes and cornering at high speeds. The system combines the electromechanical steering of the front wheels (including Servotronic function for speed-sensitive power assistance) and the variable steering ratio in the rear axle steering.



In order to achieve maximum precision during performance cornering, the steering of the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe becomes more direct with speed. As a result, on winding roads the car feels particularly agile and easy to control. The variable steering ratio also provides additional comfort; allowing the driver to maneuver at low speeds with minimal steering wheel movement and without having to change their grip on the wheel. By contrast, at high speeds, the same steering wheel movement results in decreased steering response, optimizing turn-in precision.



Active steering of the rear wheels by up to 2.5 degrees – thanks to Integral Active Steering – considerably enhances the cornering ability of the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe. The rear wheels are steered in the opposite direction to the front wheels at speeds up to 45 mph. At higher speeds, the steering angle of the rear wheels matches that of the front wheels, ensuring the car adopts the course determined by the driver quicker and more accurately. At the car’s traction limit, it feeds in a stabilizing steering input to complement the triggered braking intervention.



Activating SPORT or SPORT+ model via the Driving Experience Control switch gives a more direct steering response. At the same time, the maximum speed at which the rear wheels are steered in the opposite direction to the front wheels is increased to 55 mph.



Active roll stabilization is optionally available for the all-new BMW M850i xDrive Coupe and further enhances the car’s sporty handling characteristics. Electric swivel motors on the front and rear anti-roll bars ensure fast and precise compensation for lateral forces during dynamic driving maneuvers. The system is controlled through a constant analysis of vehicle speed, lateral and longitudinal acceleration, steering wheel position, wheel and body acceleration and variation in height levels. In BMW M Performance models, active roll stabilization has an exceptionally sporty set-up and responds adaptively to changing requirements. It optimizes agility and directional stability on turn-in and helps line the car up as neatly as possible for improved acceleration out of corners. The reduced body movement also means that fast evasive maneuvers can be executed with great assurance.



At the opposite end of the spectrum, the system increases comfort when driving straight ahead by decoupling the permanent anti-roll bar connection between the wheels of an axle. By stabilizing the wheel that requires it, the system is extremely effective in counteracting disruptive forces resulting from road surface imperfections on one side of the car.



Powerful braking characteristics, high thermal stability, fast response and excellent feel characterize the braking system developed for the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe. Four-piston, fixed-calliper brakes at the front are complemented by single-piston, floating-calliper brakes at the rear. The electronic parking brake – operated by means of a button located on the center console – is integrated into the rear brake callipers. The integration of the braking system and DSC stability control guarantees precise braking response, braking control and brake boosting.



Inner-vented brake discs and model-specific brake pads are featured both at the front and rear. Directional cooling air ducts help to reduce temperatures. The friction rings of each brake disc are riveted to an aluminum drum. Together with the use of aluminum brake callipers, this BMW-patented construction concept significantly reduces unsprung weight.



The M Sport braking system is recognizable by blue callipers featuring the M logo.



The suspension technology featured in the new BMW M850i xDrive Coupe is oriented towards maximum performance and rounded off by 20-inch M light-alloy wheels. The cast aluminum wheels are standard and come in the exclusive color Frozen Cerium Grey metallic with a high-gloss polished finish on the face. They are fitted with 245/35R20 tires at the front and 275/30R20 tires at the rear. The high-performance tires were developed by the manufacturer specifically for the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe.



The suspension system for the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe has been tuned – down to the finest detail – to the powertrain technology. Moreover, all the vehicle dynamics-related systems have been linked up with one another via the high-speed data transfer system called FlexRay to create an overall package geared towards maximum performance.



Constant measurement of the driving situation data by sensors forms the basis for coordinated system responses. Within a split second, the control unit integrated into the braking system and DSC is able to adapt the powertrain and suspension functions to changing situations, such as varying road surface conditions, sudden braking, spontaneous steering maneuvers and extreme acceleration. Here, the steering, four-wheel-drive system, electronically controlled differential lock and active roll stabilization are all employed to assist the stabilizing effect of brake intervention on individual wheels and adjustment of drive torque. A hierarchical control structure guarantees optimal control of the relevant actuators.



For example, to optimize directional stability when braking heavily on road surfaces with varying grip levels under the right and left-hand wheels, a steering impulse can be transmitted to inform the driver of the necessity to adjust their line. With carefully judged steering inputs on the rear axle, it is possible to counteract a tendency to oversteer or understeer. Adjustments by the active roll stabilization system will assist in enhancing stability and agility. Precisely controlled anti-roll bar swivel motors can optimize traction in fast bends. Centrally evaluated data on the driving situation optimizes the efficiency of the BMW xDrive system’s responses.



Easier Parking



Drivers of the all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe receive effective assistance when parking and maneuvering. The active Park Distance Control (PDC) with sensors at the front and rear is standard and provides visual and acoustic warnings to avoid colliding with obstacles at the sides or rear of the vehicle. The standard Parking Assistant is able to automatically select suitable parallel parking spaces and maneuver into them. The spaces are identified by ultrasonic sensors as the vehicle drives past. Once it has been activated by simply pressing and holding a button on the center console, the system takes care of controlling the accelerator, brakes and steering as well as changing gear. In addition to this, the system can now be used for automatically maneuvering out of parallel parking spaces too. In order to do this, the driver has to first specify in which direction the parking space is to be exited by switching on the indicators on that side. By reversing and steering, the system then maneuvers the vehicle into a position from which the driver can leave the parking space with the steering turned to the given angle.



The Parking Assistant’s range of functions also includes the Reversing Assistant, which helps the driver when exiting parking spaces and maneuvering within a confined space. The system assumes the task of steering when backing up by tracing the vehicle’s last forward movements in reverse. All the driver has to do is operate the accelerator and brake pedals and monitor the vehicle’s surroundings. A distance of up to 55 yards can be covered in this way at speeds of up to 6 mph. The system is deactivated if either of these values is exceeded.



The included standard camera system is designed to afford drivers a clear all-round view through Rear, Top View, Panorama View and 3D View functions. A 360-degree image of the vehicle and its surroundings is shown on the Control Display from different perspectives. The Remote 3D View function additionally gives drivers the ability to call up a three-dimensional live image of their vehicle and its immediate vicinity on their smartphone.



The all-new BMW 8 Series Coupe comes standard with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which combines a new display and control concept and maximum connectivity into a superb all-round package. The latest-generation display and control concept consists of a high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel with a screen diagonal of 12.3 inches and a 10.25-inch Control Display.



The display and control concept’s most recent incarnation running the new BMW Operating System 7.0 has a cutting-edge, totally digital design and is geared even more closely to the driver’s personal needs with the aim of optimising attention control. The clear presentation and structuring are designed to provide drivers with the appropriate information at the right time, further helped by the customisable and personalised displays. The redesigned graphics display in the instrument cluster now leaves enough room for an excerpt from the navigation map, for instance. The presentation of the main menu on the Control Display can be adapted to the driver’s personal requirements by configuring up to ten pages, each showing two to four tiles with live content. To further enhance the sporty driving experience, information such as the lateral acceleration during high-speed cornering can be displayed. The intuitive multimodal interaction between driver and vehicle has also undergone further improvement and offers a choice of the Control Display’s touchscreen, the proven iDrive Touch Controller, voice control, the standard BMW gesture control or the controls on the steering wheel, depending on the situation.



Further components of the BMW Live Cockpit Professional include an adaptive navigation system, a hard-drive-based multimedia system with 20 GB of memory, two USB ports (type A and type C), plus Bluetooth and WiFi interfaces. The driver can be automatically detected and personal settings activated by using the vehicle key or the BMW Digital Key as well as by selecting a user in the Control Display and entering the correct PIN.



Drivers can benefit to the full from the car’s intelligent connectivity capabilities thanks to its built-in SIM card and the unlimited data volume. Not only does this provide access to vehicle apps such as news, weather, office and online search, it also allows customers to use Intelligent Emergency Call for automatically summoning swift assistance in an emergency and receive regular updates for the navigation system’s maps.

The Connected Package Professional comprising a selection of digital services is also now available. This will make it easier for customers to select highly appealing digital services for their car, either when ordering the new BMW 8 Series Coupe or at a later date. The Connected Package Professional includes Remote Services, Concierge Services as well as Real Time Traffic Information. The various digital services can continue to be booked individually and retrospectively by visiting the ConnectedDrive Store.



BMW Connected: Digital Services For Individual Mobility



BMW Connected is the companion app for BMW drivers. Intelligent connectivity helps users to reach their destination easily and with minimal stress – and not only from within their car; BMW Connected is an all-embracing concept designed to seamlessly connect the driver and their smartphone with their vehicle.



At the heart of it all is the Open Mobility Cloud, which allows the app to connect the car with the customer’s digital devices. These could include the iPhone and Apple Watch, smartphones and smartwatches running the Android operating system, Alexa-compatible smart devices and Google Home. For instance, the BMW Connected app can import appointments and addresses from the customer’s calendar entries straight into the navigation system to begin route guidance. The system calculates the optimum departure time based on real-time traffic information and notifies the driver with a message on their smartphone when it is time to leave.



As the vehicle is linked up via the Open Mobility Cloud, it is able to access the calculated route directly when the navigation system starts up.



The Remote Software Upgrade feature keeps the vehicle up to date with the latest software. All updates can be loaded over the air, similar to smartphones. The upgrades can be loaded onto a smartphone via the BMW Connected app when connected to a domestic Wi-Fi network or imported directly via the BMW’s built-in SIM card, which happens automatically for important vehicle upgrades.











