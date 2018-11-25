When the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque made its initial debut, I recall it being a pretty momentous occasion. With Victoria Beckham on hand, the small Range Rover seemed to be the right sport-utility vehicle at the right time.



And by picking Posh Spice to be the initial face of the nameplate, it was clear that Land Rover knew the demographic it was after. Boy, did it succeed out of the gate.



Land Rover Range Rover Evoque



But now the Evoque is a bit long in the tooth and Land Rover's products, across the board, are seeing some interesting updates. Turns out its time for the Evoque to get the same updates. Over the past 12-18 months we've seen Jaguar Land Rover shift from its traditional center stacks to touch-sensitive screens. According to Land Rover, there's more going on here though. It's saying that the Evoque is all new with exception of its door hinges.



From the get go there will be a mild hybrid on offer. Later on, a plug-in hybrid variant will join the mix.



For MORE details, check out the full press release, below!





Land Rover Range Rover Evoque









Land Rover's press release follows:

INTRODUCING THE NEW RANGE ROVER EVOQUE: THE LUXURY SUV FOR THE CITY AND BEYOND · Evoque: The original luxury compact Range Rover sets new standards of refinement, capability and sustainability · Effortless: New architecture technology delivers smooth, quiet and refined drive · Charismatic drive: Agile handling and responsive character ideally suited to tight city streets · Efficient: Three- and four-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, Hybrid-electric power, 48-volt MHEV and a 3-cylinder PHEV · Go anywhere: Innovative Terrain Response 2 technology meets your needs from the city streets to the mountain tops, ensuring your destination is reached no matter the conditions · Connected everywhere: Apple CarPlay connects you to your smartphone, 4G Wi-Fi hotspot connects you to the internet, while InControl Remote connects you to the vehicle · Modernist Design: A precise exterior design will turn heads, while the luxurious crafted interior offers a calming sense of wellbeing Sumptuous, sustainable materials · Spacious: Compact 4.37m footprint, now with more kneeroom for rear passengers and greater luggage space · Command visibility: World’s first ground view technology making the bonnet invisible, while a high-definition video screen revolutionises the rear view mirror · Self-learning: Smart Settings uses artificial intelligence algorithms to learn driver preferences and readies the cabin for your journey · Available to order now: New Range Rover Evoque priced from £31,600* in the UK · Specify your own vehicle at www.landrover.com

Whitley, UK – The original luxury city SUV has now evolved to reinforce its position as a design tour de force, whilst setting new standards in refinement, sustainability and capability. Having pioneered the luxury compact SUV market, now with more than 217 international awards, the new Range Rover Evoque, available in 127 countries, is a sophisticated evolution of the original. Combining unrivalled Range Rover heritage with cutting-edge technology – designed, engineered and manufactured in Britain – it meets the needs of today’s customers. Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Underneath the skin is an engineering and technical revolution. The architecture is all-new to accommodate both plug-in and mild hybrid systems, with only the door hinges remaining unchanged on the body. The new chassis makes the most of the stiffer body, ensuring the characteristic ride comfort and refinement of a Range Rover. “Evoque is now smarter than ever. The software that sits behind our infotainment system has been refined to provide a more intuitive customer experience. On top of that, we’ve added Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration.” Building on the original’s instantly-recognisable design, the new Range Rover Evoque is a sophisticated evolution of the distinctive coupé-like silhouette, typified by its distinctive fast roofline and rising waist that identify the Range Rover family. Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer, said: “When Range Rover Evoque made its debut back in 2010, it transformed the world of compact SUVs and the new model is set to continue that remarkable journey. This characterful vehicle combines refinement and fun to create that all important emotional reaction that will turn heads and make people smile.” The outstanding volume and proportions are amplified by its pronounced shoulders and powerful wheelarches that, alongside 21-inch wheels, combine to create a strong and dynamic attitude. The introduction of jewel-like elements such as super-slim Matrix LED headlamps provide a more sophisticated front and rear lamp graphic. Flush door handles add to the smooth, sculpted aesthetic, while sweeping directional indicators create a purposeful signature. Optional R-Dynamic details and burnished copper accents add to the unique appeal. Inside, the finely crafted design integrates uncluttered surfaces and simple lines with carefully curated premium materials to create a luxurious, minimalist, digital cabin. Technical textiles that use recycled plastics are offered as premium alternatives to leather, such as a Kvadrat wool blend and Dinamica® suedecloth, as well as Eucalyptus and Ultrafabrics™ options. The cabin is designed to be a calm and serene space, ensuring comfortable, healthy and happy occupants, with technologies such as the twin touchscreen Touch Pro Duo system, featuring new, faster software, 16-way seat controls and cabin air ionisation that complement the increased interior space. Finbar McFall, Global Marketing Director, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Eight years ago we created a new segment and the world followed. Now we have redefined what it means to be a luxury compact SUV. With design and capability at its heart and the latest technology to hand, the new Range Rover Evoque meets your needs like never before and ensures you reach your destination, no matter the conditions.” The compact footprint is almost identical at 4.37m, yet built on Land Rover’s new Premium Transverse Architecture, there is more interior space than before. A longer wheelbase yields 20mm extra rear kneeroom and an increase in small item stowage – the larger glove box and centre cubby can now fit tablets, handbags and bottles with ease. The luggage space is 10 per cent larger (591 litres) as well as much wider and easily fits a folded pram or set of golf clubs, with space increasing to 1,383 litres when the flexible 40:20:40 second-row seats are folded. The new architecture has been developed for electrification, with a 48-volt mild-hybrid available at launch and a plug-in hybrid model offered around 12 months afterwards. The mild hybrid powertrain is a first for Land Rover and works by harvesting energy normally lost during deceleration thanks to the engine-mounted belt-integrated starter generator, storing it in the under-floor battery. At speeds below 17km/h (11mph), the engine will shut off while the driver applies the brakes. When pulling away, the stored energy is redeployed to assist the engine under acceleration and reduce fuel consumption. The result is a refined, quiet and efficient drive in built-up traffic heavy areas, in addition to efficiency savings. The lowest emitting CO 2 derivative is the 143g/km front wheel drive, manual transmission with 150PS Ingenium diesel engine. The most popular all wheel drive, automatic transmission vehicles, come with a choice of four-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. This is where the 48-volt mild-hybrid system is used to reduce CO 2 emissions to as lows as 149g/km and fuel economy from 50.4mpg (5.6l/100km) (based on NEDC Equivalent test procedure). An even more efficient plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and three-cylinder petrol Ingenium engine will also join the range next year. Every bit a Range Rover, the compact SUV combines all-terrain capability with all-weather assurance. New Evoque features All-Wheel Drive, as well as a second-generation Active Driveline with Driveline Disconnect to enhance efficiency and Adaptive Dynamics to deliver the optimum balance of comfort and agility. Terrain Response 2 – technology first found on full-size Range Rover – automatically detects the surface being driven on a adjusts the set-up accordingly, while Evoque can now wade through water up to 600mm (previously 500mm). Combining all-terrain capability with on-road composure, the Evoque’s new MacPherson Hydrobush front and Integral Link rear suspension and Adaptive Dynamics technology deliver not only improved refinement and stability in all conditions, but enables the agile handling that makes Evoque ideal for the tight city streets of many countries around the world. The famed Range Rover command driving position has jumped into the digital age, with a segment-first ‘ClearSight rear-view mirror’ that transforms into an HD video screen. If rear visibility is compromised by passengers or bulky items, the driver simply flicks a switch on the underside of the mirror and a camera feed from the top of the car displays what is behind the vehicle in crisp high definition. The screen provides a wider (50-degree) field of vision and superior visibility in low light. The new Range Rover Evoque is also the first in the world to feature Ground View technology, which effectively makes the bonnet invisible by projecting camera imagery onto the upper touchscreen to show the driver a 180-degree view under the front of the vehicle. This is useful when negotiating difficult parking spaces, navigating high city centre kerbs or tackling rough terrain and is the realisation of the Transparent Bonnet technology previewed by Land Rover in 2014. There is a reversing camera as standard on all models, alongside a suite of advanced driver assistance systems. This includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist, which centres the vehicle in the lane based on road markings as well as maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front. Active safety features such as Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Driver Condition Monitor are all available to keep occupants safe.

Evoque is the first Land Rover with Smart Settings, which uses artificial intelligence algorithms to learn the driver’s preference and acts as an onboard butler. In addition to seat position, music and climate settings, Evoque can also control steering column preferences to maximise comfort. Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to the UK car industry continues following a £1 billion investment to support its creation and delivery.



Land Rover Range Rover Evoque





















































































































































































































