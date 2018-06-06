The NEXT Big Thing? Tesla's Model Y Gets Teased With A 2020 Debut

Tesla has used its annual shareholder meeting to release a new teaser image of the upcoming Model Y crossover.

Set to share many of its parts with the Model 3 sedan, the Model Y will essentially be a smaller version of the Model X and aim to become the most affordable, all-electric crossover on the market. This latest teaser image, as with one published last year, shows that the Model Y will adopt a familiar Tesla look and make do without conventional wing mirrors. Additionally, we can see that the crossover will have a more upright and pronounced front fascia than current Tesla models. A very short front overhang is also visible alongside large wheels.



