Volkswagen faces a trial next week as investors seek 9. 2 billion euros ($10.7 billion) in compensation arguing that the carmaker should have informed shareholders about a diesel pollution scandal before regulators did in September 2015.



The lawsuit bundles 1,670 claims brought mainly by VW’s institutional shareholders who have accused the carmaker of failing to inform investors about the scope of a scandal which has cost the company 27.4 billion euros in penalties and fines.



Had VW warned investors about the size of the scandal before the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a “notice of violation” on Sept. 18 2015 then institutional investors may have avoided losses on their shareholdings, plaintiffs said...



