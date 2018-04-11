The Naturally Aspirated V8's Life Is Coming To An END, WHICH One Was Your All Time Favorite?

Agent00R submitted on 11/4/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:16:19 PM

8 user comments | Views : 592 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Although I risk sounding like a dinosaur, I have zero shame in saying this.

Naturally aspirated motors are gems. In fact, I think they are the best motors one can find.

There's just one problem: They're getting harder to locate with each and every passing year.

And when it comes to V8 powerplants, they're on the way out. Just think, what all-new vehicles offer a naturally aspirated V8? It's a short list, folks. Of course, it's a shame.

As someone who's not a V8 lover, it's not a major loss to me. But to some folks I know, it's a devastating event. While we're buckled up for the ride where things are starting to get weird, we know many aren't quite ready for the big transition that's going to take hold.

The boys and girls at Autocar had one of its writers pen a piece that essentially serves as an ode to the naturally aspirated V8. This got me thinking. WHICH naturally aspirated V8 was YOUR favorite?

Mull it over and let us know in the comments below, Spies!



...And now the V8 is dying. You may look at all those V8-powered Audis, Bentleys, BMWs, Ferraris, Jaguars,  Land Rovers, Maseratis, McLarens, Mercedes and Porsches and wonder what I think I’m talking about. And I guess what I mean when I say the V8 is dying, I mean the V8 in its natural and naturally aspirated state. Fitted to cars on sale in the UK, Ford has this one, Lexus has another, Maserati has a third – but only while its ancient Gran Turismo remains in production – and, of course, Chevrolet still uses V8s in the Corvette and Camaro. But that’s it. Time was when every single manufacturer named above (save McLaren, which didn’t exist) had normally aspirated V8s in volume production. They’ve all gone in the interest of the lower on-paper emissions, higher specific outputs and instant-gratification torque curves that turbocharged motors provide...

Read Article


The Naturally Aspirated V8's Life Is Coming To An END, WHICH One Was Your All Time Favorite?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

My favorite V8s are American.

I love the Chevy 427 of vintage years and of course a modern LS is lovely too.
The 428 Cobra Jet is a magnificent V8 as is the modern Voodoo.
The vintage 426 Hemi is wonderful with honorable mentions to the 440 and the Hellcat.

Out of all of those if I had to pick one it would be the Cobra Jet. I love it in my Thunderbolt replica and in the 68 GT500KR. Then again the 427 in a 67 Stingray convertible is pants tightening too.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/4/2018 8:53:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

ricks0me

MD mentioned some fave of mine and I will add >>> 389 / 3 2bl / From Pontiac

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 11/4/2018 8:57:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Car4life1

6.2 Liter AMG Naturally Aspirated V-8, One Man, One Engine, One Amazing Sound PERIOD

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/4/2018 8:59:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

bperlownps

Give more forced induction any time. Give me the instant torque of electric. The sooner the NA is gone, the better. Yeah they sound nice, but id rather have more torque.

bperlownps (View Profile)

Posted on 11/4/2018 9:08:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Car4life1

Soooo...you kinda missed the question...but we totally appreciate your input...

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/4/2018 9:16:56 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

@Car4life1 He has an agenda and it must be promulgated no matter the context. LOL

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/4/2018 9:50:18 PM | | Votes: 1   

qwertyfla1

I loved my E39 M5 4.4 8 banger. What a motor and what a car. Most fun I have had with my pants on...

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/4/2018 9:29:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

templar19d

Heck, I just bought a Shelby 350 and LOVE the high rev V8. A dying breed, bravo Ford!

templar19d (View Profile)

Posted on 11/4/2018 9:46:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]