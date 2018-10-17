The Next Big Aquisition? Rumours Swirl Over Possible VW/Ford Tryst

Auto industry observers say Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen would be an ideal marriage as the two carmakers engage in serious discussions about a potential partnership with unlimited potential.

“Something big is brewing,” said John McElroy, Autoline.tv host and longtime industry analyst.

“Look, if it isn’t, (Ford CEO) Jim Hackett can't survive. He has got to drop a bombshell on the industry.”

Analysts note that the car companies recently initiated talks about small partnerships, but each may be motivated to think big because of their limited product lines and limited regional scope.