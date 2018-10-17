The Next Big Aquisition? Rumours Swirl Over Possible VW/Ford Tryst

Agent009 submitted on 10/17/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:19:15 PM

2 user comments | Views : 498 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.freep.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Auto industry observers say Ford Motor Co.

and Volkswagen would be an ideal marriage as the two carmakers engage in serious discussions about a potential partnership with unlimited potential.

“Something big is brewing,” said John McElroy, Autoline.tv host and longtime industry analyst. 

“Look, if it isn’t, (Ford CEO) Jim Hackett can't survive. He has got to drop a bombshell on the industry.”

Analysts note that the car companies recently initiated talks about small partnerships, but each may be motivated to think big because of their limited product lines and limited regional scope. 



Read Article


The Next Big Aquisition? Rumours Swirl Over Possible VW/Ford Tryst

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

USNA1999

@MDarringer it seems VW keeps following you. This might be a good thing, the article has some good points.

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/17/2018 3:09:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Fotto1

I just don't see VW buying Ford. WHY?

Fotto1 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/17/2018 3:22:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]