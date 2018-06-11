It seems that the folks at CNBC are a little late to the party. And when I say "a little," I mean really late.



We've been talking about this pick-up truck phenomena since at least May 2015!



That's when it became apparent to us that luxury buyers were ditching sedans and climbing into trucks.



Parsing through some of the latest data, they can finally confirm that pick-up truck buyers want more luxury pick-up trucks. We're talking about trucks with a sticker price of over $50,000. By today's standards, that's not a tremendously high barrier of entry. But when you start seeing MSRPs upwards of $70,000 and $80,000 you start to realize there is a significant delta.



Having said that, we're a wee bit curious: Have YOU made the move? If so, WHICH pick-up did you swap out for your luxury cruiser? Let us know which truck caught your attention, in the comments below.





...While trucks have traditionally been the sort of vehicles you'd expect to see on a farm or at a work site, demand has been surging among regular buyers who are opting out of sedans and coupes and replacing their family vehicles with pickups and SUVs. And some of the biggest demand is coming at the high-end of the truck spectrum, with luxury buyers favoring lavishly outfitted pickups like the Silverado High Country. In fact, that $70,000 for a fully loaded Chevy truck might seem like chump change to fans of the Ford F-Series, long the nation's best-selling pickup line. According to research firm J.D. Power and Associates, $50,000 is the slightly blurry line between mainstream and luxury in today's auto market...



...Barring a sudden U-turn, Sandor Piszar, the truck marketing manager at GM's Chevrolet, said he's confident more and more luxury buyers "will want these loaded-out trucks..."



