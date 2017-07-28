The ONLY EVs Buyers Care About Are TESLAs and BMW's i Cars — What Are The OTHERS Doing SO Wrong?

So, not sure if you boys and girls were aware but I have my daily commute into New York City from northern New Jersey. I see a lot of interesting daily drivers and it really gives me a good idea of what the typical buyer is looking for. In addition, it also gives me a glimpse into what enthusiasts turn to for daily driving duty.



And then there's the electric vehicles (EVs).



I have to say straight away they're not all that common. What I do see an overwhelming amount of are Tesla Model S vehicles. Every now and then there's a Model X. Following behind the Model S though is the i3 and i8 with a much greater frequency of i8s being spotted in the last six months. It's actually surprising how often I see i8s in Manhattan these days.



Having said that, it's clear that the buyer's checkbooks have spoken. So, what are the OTHER EVs doing SO wrong that the buying public simply isn't captivated by those products?



While I see plenty of Toyota Priuses and the occasional Ford Fusion Hybrid, I do not see the plug-in variants. Nor do I see the Nissan Leaf. Why is this? Also, we have noticed in the posting of our EV content that there's always SIGNIFICANT interest in stories related to TSLA and the BMW i products; however, when it comes to the others it's a ghost town.



Let us know in the comments below!





