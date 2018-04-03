The PROS and CONS Of Moving The Detroit Auto Show To October, Spelled Out

. ..Automakers are re-evaluating how much money they spend and what vehicles they unveil at auto shows as they face financial pressure developing autonomous vehicles and other new technologies.



Competition from staged social media events, technology shows like the CES event in Las Vegas and growing new markets like China and India have increased the pressure on established auto shows. The number of new vehicles unveiled at the Detroit show and other longtime leaders has declined in recent years.

Management of the North American International Auto Show, the Detroit show’s official name, have a packed schedule of meetings at the Geneva auto show in Switzerland next week to discuss the move with global automakers and the organization that regulates and recognizes leading auto shows...



