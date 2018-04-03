The PROS and CONS Of Moving The Detroit Auto Show To October, Spelled Out

..Automakers are re-evaluating how much money they spend and what vehicles they unveil at auto shows as they face financial pressure developing autonomous vehicles and other new technologies.

Competition from staged social media events, technology shows like the CES event in Las Vegas and growing new markets like China and India have increased the pressure on established auto shows. The number of new vehicles unveiled at the Detroit show and other longtime leaders has declined in recent years.

Management of the North American International Auto Show, the Detroit show’s official name, have a packed schedule of meetings at the Geneva auto show in Switzerland next week to discuss the move with global automakers and the organization that regulates and recognizes leading auto shows...


MDarringer

It's time to do ONE American show and be done with it.

MDarringer

Posted on 3/4/2018 10:23:27 AM   

atc98092

Can't agree with that. The US is so much larger physically that most other countries that a single show would make it impossible for the vast majority of consumers to participate. Now, do we need more than say three? That argument could be made. But there certainly needs to be at least one on each side of the country. Perhaps Detroit and LA as far as major shows go, with the usual smaller regional shows like we've always had in Seattle, that just draw the local crowds.

atc98092

Posted on 3/4/2018 10:59:57 AM   

MDarringer

There are two types of shows: those that are taken seriously and those that are dealership shows with "all brands under one roof."

LA is definitely NOT taken seriously because it is a giant dealership show not a serious car show and San Diego and Seattle are even less important than LA.

And yes, I've been to both Seattle and San Diego venues.

When brands skip a show it means it's a dealership show.

MDarringer

Posted on 3/4/2018 11:21:36 AM   

atc98092

I agree that Seattle is not a significant venue for a car show. I can't speak about San Diego or LA, as I've never seen them. Perhaps LA isn't considered "major" now, but if the manufacturers only had two major US shows to participate in, LA would make the most sense for a western show.

atc98092

Posted on 3/4/2018 11:44:55 AM   

dumpsty

NY & LA. The shows are for industry professionals mostly...especially for major/significant product reveals.

Why should global & domestic automakers directly spend funding on these smaller shows that only attract local auto enthusiasts? Its cool but insurance, staffing, shipping costs a lot a money to be having shows in Ohio, Oregon, Illinois.

Maybe partnering contracts with local dealershipss in the other markets to throughout the US should be considered. Smaller shows wont get many of the new concepts, but they can certainly showcase some local/regional aftermarket shops & put their most expensive vehicles in spotlights to gain consumer interest.

dumpsty

Posted on 3/4/2018 11:57:34 AM   

dumpsty

and guess what? we see all these concepts & new product reveals online anyway. how many of us on this site are traveling to China, Geneva, India for these auto shows? most of us are checking this stuff out online.

dumpsty

Posted on 3/4/2018 12:00:06 PM   

joneshamilton

Detroit for GM,Ford, Jeep.
Atlanta for Mercedes, Porsche...
LA for the Japanese.

joneshamilton

Posted on 3/4/2018 12:48:06 PM   

