The Plot THICKENS: Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Has Some INTERSTING News Regarding Tesla Going Private...

Agent00R submitted on 8/11/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:07:09 PM

2 user comments | Views : 576 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has shown no interest so far in financing Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk’s proposed $72 billion deal to take the U.

S. electric car maker private, despite acquiring a minority stake in the company this year, two sources familiar with the matter said...

...However, a source who is familiar with PIF’s strategy said it was not currently getting involved in any funding process for Tesla’s take-private deal.

A second source close to the situation also said PIF was not taking part in any such plan at this stage. This source said that the Saudi fund would not make an investment of this kind without seeking guidance first from Softbank.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that SoftBank was not currently pursuing a deal for Tesla given its investment earlier this year in rival GM Cruise...

Read Article


The Plot THICKENS: Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Has Some INTERSTING News Regarding Tesla Going Private...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

TomM

This was another "Boris Trump" like maneuver that will blow up in Musks face. It would have been bad if it was said in private - but in public that will be investigation by the SEC - HE better be able to back up his statements.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 8/11/2018 6:08:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

xjug1987a

Cant resist can you...

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 8/11/2018 6:19:12 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]