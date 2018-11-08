The Plot THICKENS: Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Has Some INTERSTING News Regarding Tesla Going Private...

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has shown no interest so far in financing Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk’s proposed $72 billion deal to take the U. S. electric car maker private, despite acquiring a minority stake in the company this year, two sources familiar with the matter said...



...However, a source who is familiar with PIF’s strategy said it was not currently getting involved in any funding process for Tesla’s take-private deal.



A second source close to the situation also said PIF was not taking part in any such plan at this stage. This source said that the Saudi fund would not make an investment of this kind without seeking guidance first from Softbank.



Reuters reported on Wednesday that SoftBank was not currently pursuing a deal for Tesla given its investment earlier this year in rival GM Cruise...



