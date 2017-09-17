Thinking back to Frankfurt Motor Shows (IAA) that have passed, there's one that sticks in my mind. It was the year Porsche revealed the Mission E concept vehicle at the Volkswagen Auto Group pre-show...showcase.



I remember Agent 001 telling me about the all-new Porsche the company debuted. He was gushing over its design — 001 doesn't get too worked up over vehicles unless there's something special.



And, boy, did he have a good reason.



Looking at the first snaps 001 uploaded, it was sensational. It was the best design Porsche had turned out — dare I say — ever. It was a new direction for the legendary brand; however, it was instantly recognizable as a Porsche. While I had thought it was simply forecasting what the next-gen Panamera would look like, it turns out that the company had another plan in mind.



To actually produce the Mission E as a separate model. The point? To bridge the gap between the Panamera and the 911.



At this year's Frankfurt Motor Show, the company's boss spoke to CAR and revealed what's to come. See the details below. Keep your browsers locked on AutoSpies.com for the latest spy shots.





...Chairman Oliver Blume updated CAR on many of the key details of the project, including plenty of new nuggets: On sale by end of 2019

Designed to plug gap between Panamera and 911

Electric-only powertrain, no combustion engines

Different power output motors will be offered

Badges 'likely' to follow conventional Porsche hierarchy (S, GTS etc)

Porsche Mission E 'priced like entry-level Panamera'

Different bodystyles possible in longer run Speaking at the 2017 Frankfurt show, Blume said the project was on schedule and prototypes would be heading out on public tests soon. 'We are in series engineering phase,' he confirmed to CAR...



