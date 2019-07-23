The Question That Won't Be Asked About The Cadillac XT6 By The Reviewers Being Wined And Dined This Week In DC. WHY Is It $20k More Than A Palisade?

As we speak reporters from all over are in the DC area driving/reviewing the all new Cadillac XT6. I have been watching a lot of the posts on social media. What they're eating and drinking, the places they're stopping at, different photos of the vehicle, etc.



They also posted that if you want a fully loaded unit it would price out at a little over $65k. Yes, you read that right.



So after looking at the posts so far couldn't help but think about a few things...



Seeing it again after photographing it at the auto show debut, my instinct that it had a decent and handsome exterior were reinforced.



The auto show car interior I sat in and photographed was as they say in the UK, RUBBISH. Same old boring GM inside no better than a loaded Traverse.



That the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride were about 100x better products. Not even close.



We don't know if the reviewers will be on that comparison and want to call that out in their reporting but there is ONE question we know that WON'T be asked by them to Cadillac at this event they are attending...



WHY ON EARTH IS THE XT6 TWENTY THOUSAND PLUS DOLLARS MORE THAN A HYUNDAI PALISADE OR KIA TELLURIDE?



What say you Spies?



