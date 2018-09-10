The Race Is On: Tesla Registers Almost 18,000 Model 3 VIN Numbers In Just 7 Days

Over the past seven days, Tesla has registered a total of 17,863 new Model 3 VINs.

The past weekend alone saw filings for more than 13,000 vehicles, in what appears to be a strong sign that the Model 3 production ramp is growing even stronger.

Tesla’s latest batches of VIN registrations were tracked by Twitter group @Model3VINs, which noted that the carmaker’s recent filings have seen an increase in the number of Dual Motor vehicles being registered. On Sunday, for example, Tesla filed 6,425 new Model 3 VINs, and all of them are estimated to be Dual Motor. When Tesla registered more than 4,609 Model 3 VINs earlier this month, 85% of the vehicles were estimated to be Dual Motor. With the latest batches added, Tesla has now registered a total of 135,771 Model 3 VINs since the electric car started production in July 2017.



colecole

So all those Model 3 that were piled up on parking lots in California waiting for rework and repairs are finally being delivered.

Going to be interesting to see the plummet when the welfare dries up next month, all those waiting for over a year finally get one....

colecole (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2018 9:58:32 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

rockreid

It's simply amazing to see the excitement in Europe for upcoming Tesla deliveries there.. when is the last time an AMERICAN car was causing this much excitement? (the answer is .... never). https://twitter.com/jorgemilburn/status/1048529563746258944/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1048529563746258944&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.teslarati.com%2Ftesla-model-3-production-ramp-17k-vin-registrations-7-days%2F

rockreid (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2018 10:12:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

