The Race Is On: Tesla Registers Almost 18,000 Model 3 VIN Numbers In Just 7 Days

Over the past seven days, Tesla has registered a total of 17,863 new Model 3 VINs. The past weekend alone saw filings for more than 13,000 vehicles, in what appears to be a strong sign that the Model 3 production ramp is growing even stronger. Tesla’s latest batches of VIN registrations were tracked by Twitter group @Model3VINs, which noted that the carmaker’s recent filings have seen an increase in the number of Dual Motor vehicles being registered. On Sunday, for example, Tesla filed 6,425 new Model 3 VINs, and all of them are estimated to be Dual Motor. When Tesla registered more than 4,609 Model 3 VINs earlier this month, 85% of the vehicles were estimated to be Dual Motor. With the latest batches added, Tesla has now registered a total of 135,771 Model 3 VINs since the electric car started production in July 2017.





