The Race To Be First: Volkswagen To Invest $50 Billion In Self Driving EVs

Agent009 submitted on 11/16/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:53:56 AM

1 user comments | Views : 538 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen Group on Friday said it will spend 44 billion euros ($50.

2 billion) on electric vehicles, digitalization, autonomous driving and new mobility services by 2023.

The automaker also plans to increase productivity of its factories by 30 percent by 2025, by building more vehicles with different brands on the same production line, it said.

This will help lower the carmaker's capital expenditure ratio at the group's automotive division to six percent of revenues from 2020 onward, the carmaker said.



Read Article


The Race To Be First: Volkswagen To Invest $50 Billion In Self Driving EVs

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

EVisNow

Tesla has shown there's money to be made in EV when large scale economy is reached. If all the plans announced by VAG turn out to be true, they are wise to take the opportunity to be one of the leaders while other automakers wait.

Master Plan in action!

EVisNow (View Profile)

Posted on 11/16/2018 10:27:43 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]